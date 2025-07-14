NOC Pledges Support For African Arm Wrestling Championship

With just eight days to go until the official kickoff of Abuja 2025 on July 23, anticipation continues to soar as the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced crucial financial backing for the upcoming 14th African Armwrestling Championship and the 7th African Para-Armwrestling Championship.

In a strong show of national and continental solidarity, NOC President Engr. Habu Gumel confirmed the organization’s commitment over the weekend, pledging strategic funding to support the efforts of the Nigeria Armwrestling Federation, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), and the National Sports Commission (NSC) in delivering a world-class event.

The announcement follows a key NOC executive meeting in April, where the committee reaffirmed its broader role in advancing continental sports and committed to supporting flagship competitions like Abuja 2025.

Hon. Adeboye Anthony Adeyinka, Chairman of the LOC and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports Development, described the NOC’s support as transformative:

“With NOC’s backing, we’re no longer just hosting, we’re staging excellence. This support accelerates our infrastructure, broadcast, and athlete welfare plans,” he stated.

The financial intervention will directly enhance core media and operational capabilities including live streaming, press infrastructure, athlete interviews, and digital graphics ensuring robust coverage and storytelling for the over 400 athletes and officials from 24 African countries expected to compete.

The NOC now joins a growing coalition of strategic partners including the African Federation of Armwrestling (AFA), the National Sports Commission, and the Nigerian Navy in rallying behind what promises to be Africa’s most vibrant and inclusive celebration of armwrestling to date.

As the countdown continues, Abuja is stepping confidently into the continental spotlight, poised to host a landmark event marked not only by competition but also by collaboration, unity, and sporting excellence.