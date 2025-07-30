NOC/ LOC Certified Sports Administration Course Ends In Mowe

The President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, has urged participants of the recently concluded 11th edition of the International Olympic Committee certified Sports Administration Course, held in Mowe, Ogun State, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), to return to their respective locations and apply their newly acquired skills to advance the development of sports in Nigeria.

Gumel delivered this message during the closing ceremony of the course, congratulating all participants for enhancing their knowledge through the acquisition of new sports administration skills.

The program attracted over 27 RCCG Sports Directors from across the country. The course aimed to promote structured and sustainable sports programs across RCCG districts, build leadership and administrative capacity among Sports Directors, leverage sports for evangelism and community engagement, and identify emerging athletic talents for future national and international competitions.