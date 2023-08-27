NOC Lifts Tobi Amusan’s Spirit

The Board of the Nigeria Olym- pic Committee (NOC) has reached out to Tobi Amusan, giving her some comforting words. This is in the light of her race at Budapest 2023 in which she lost her title as the World 100m hurdles champion. She placed sixth after returning at 12.62secs.

“Although you may have faced disappointment in failing to de- fend your 100m hurdle, we want you to know that all is not lost,” the NOC remarked in a statement. In the message contained in a press release issued by NOC public relations officer, Tony Nezianya, the committee wrote: “We are consoled that your 12.12secs World Record set at Oregon, USA, is intact.

We know you have been under considerable pressure lately. Do not lose your focus as the 2024 Paris Games are still a year ahead of you.” The statement by Nezianya on behalf of Habu Gumel, President of the NOC, noted that the outcome is not the end of the world, nor does it define your talents or abilities. “Competing at such a high level comes with its fair share of ups and downs, victories and setbacks.

It is through these challenging moments that we grow and discover our true resilience. “Tobi, you have shown incredible strength throughout your career, and this setback will only serve as another stepping stone on your path to success. “Remember, the most successful athletes have faced defeats but have managed to bounce back even stronger.

It is during these difficult times that you develop the mental fortitude and discipline necessary to overcome obstacles. “Take this experience as an opportunity to learn, refocus, and refine your strategies for future races. “You are an inspiration to countless individuals who look up to your incredible athletic journey.

Your unwavering commitment to your sport and your ability to rise above adversity is truly remarkable. We do not doubt that you will bounce back, stronger than ever before. “Take some time to reflect, recharge, and surround yourself with a supportive network of friends, family, and coaches. “They will be there to encourage and uplift you throughout this process. Remember, you are not alone in this pursuit of greatness.