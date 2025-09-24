NOC Appoints Nesiama Chairman Technical Devt Commission

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has announced the former Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (rtd), as the Chairman of the NOC Technical and Development Commission.

In a letter signed by the NOC President, Habu Gumel, the appointment was in recognition of Nesiama’s wealth of experience and outstanding contribution to Nigerian Sports as well as the Olympic Movement.

“It is therefore hoped that you would bring to bear your expertise and experience in achieving the goals of your Commission and the NOC in

general,” the letter read.

Other members of the commission are Tunde Kazeem, Prof. Ebenezer Morakinyo, Dr Kweku Tandoh, Engr. Samuel Jackson, Ishaku Yusuf Gontor, Daniel Ademola, Mohammed Isa, Amos Iliya, Hon Sunday John, Babs Ogunade, Christopher Amkpila, CSP Kalu Chijioke Erem, Lt. Col. G. Bello and Augustine Odijie, who will serve as the Secretary for the commission.

Among the Terms of Reference of the commission would be to review applications by National Federations seeking recognition from the NOC

and making recommendations, as appropriate to the Executive Committee and Executive Board.

Also to liaise through the NOC with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in monitoring of Nigerian athletes in camp and ensuring that their well-being is adequately catered for, especially in preparation for international multi-sports games, such as the Olympics, Commonwealth and the African Games.

The commission is also expected to organise seminars, workshops or training for the benefit of National Federations – coaches, technical personnel and athletes, to keep abreast with global changes in sports while also assisting National Federations in drafting their own statutes/constitutions and by-laws. ensuring that such statutes comply with their International Federation statutes or bylaws as well as the Olympic Charter.