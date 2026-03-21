A former Senegalese international, Mame Niang, has expressed shock over the recent decision of the Confederation of Africa Football to withdraw the Africa Cup of Nations won by Senegal

The Appeal Committee of the continental ruling body triggered Article 84 of the CAF Statutes and noted that because all Senegalese players walked out of the final match, they have to forfeit the match with three goals in favour of Morocco.

The decision came after an earlier decision by the disciplinary committee which insisted that Morocco can- not be awarded the continental trophy. Niang said: “I was dumbfounded, I couldn’t believe it. People are screaming in Senegal that it’s not fair.

Throughout the tournament and even in the final, many things went wrong. When Senegal team arrived, there was no security. So many things happened during the AFCON tournament which showed the desperation of the host to win at all cost.

“It is so sad but let me say that we are going to keep the trophy in the farthest place in Senegal. Nobody will take away the trophy pour players fought for and won on the pitch of play. It will not happen.”