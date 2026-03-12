Nobody Was Attacked At Kosofe LG – Chairman

The Chairman of of Kosofe Local Government Area, Mr. Moyo Ogunlewe, has strongly debunked the allegation that a journalist with MITV, Habeeb Adejobi, was attacked within the premises of the council secretariat in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ogunlewe, who was reacting to some online reports that one Adejobi was assaulted while trying the cover the screening and swearing in of supervisory Councilors for the local government was ongoing, said that he was the one that spotted the cameraman, when he walked into the premises and set up his camera, said he was surprised to hear that a man he took to the station himself claimed to be assaulted by his boys.

He said that it was embarrassing to think the son of a former Senator, Minister, and a political leader, like Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe would supervise the beating of a journalist.

“ I just saw a man setting up a camera in the premises and asked where he was from. He said he came from a TV station.

He had no identification card and had nothing to show he was a genuine journalist. He produced a piece of showing he is from Arise TV. I was surprised to read that he is now from MITV”, he said.

Ogunlewe, forther said in a statement that his opponents were behind the mischief. He said the person arrested within the secretariat was taking to Ogudu police station for questioning.

He said: “ Adejobi claimed to come from Arise Television but Arise said nobody bears such name. He claimed to have been sent by one Samuel.

“We took him to Ogudu police station when we caught him setting up camera in the local government secretariat to give a statement because he was unable to produce a statement or ID card.

“What happened was linked to an incident at ACME many months ago and he was sent by our opponents to come and embarrass us. Nobody was attacked in our local government. My political opponents are at work.”

Also speaking, a senior staff at the local government said that the DPO of the Ogudu Police Station and the Area Commander asked the “journalist” to write a statement about the assault but he was unable to present a statement to support his claim.

“We know that some political opponents are at work but we are not deterred. We must keep working on the dream we are pursuing for now. We are not moved by blackmail”, he said.