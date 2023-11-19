Nobody Should Take My Son’s Body Without My Permission – Mohbad’s Father

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has stated that nobody should collect his son’s body for burial without his authorisation.

This is coming days after Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and Bella Shrumda had called on the Nigerian Police Force to release Mohbad’s body for burial.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died in controversial circumstances at the early age of 26 on Tuesday, September 12 and was later buried the next day.

However, due to the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise, his body was later exhumed for autopsy, in order to know the cause of his death and for justice to be served.

In a new update, a viral video was shared on Tiktok of Mohbad’s father pleading to the public that no one should carry his son’s body without his permission, because he still remains his father.

He said, “When this boy was alive, he was alive. When he go, he still retained my name. Nobody should go there and take his body, please”.

“If they want to do anything there, I’ll be the one to authorize them. Nobody should go and carry MohBad’s body from there.”

Mohbad’s father added, “ Justice needs to be done, and if the burial is conducted, there will be no need for investigation anymore and the DNA still needs to be carried out.

