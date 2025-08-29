Nobody Should Beg Atiku, Obi, Mark To Return To PDP – Jang

Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang, has strongly opposed calls for the return of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and ex-Senate President, Senator David Mark, among others, to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), after they left the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Senator Jang, who represented Plateau North in the 8th National Assembly, made this known in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during a stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP Northern Zone, Plateau State chapter.

“Those calling on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, and Senator David Mark, who recently left the PDP for the ADC to return to the PDP, are wrong,” he said.

“I personally do not support such calls. Those who ran away and now want to return left the PDP because they neither cared for nor loved the party.”

Jang emphasised that the PDP remains united and strong at the national level, noting that it is the only political party in Nigeria that has not splintered into factions since its formation.

The meeting also saw the PDP caucus of the Plateau North Senatorial District endorse Governor Caleb Mutfwang, his deputy Ngo Josephine Piyo, and the state executive led by Hon. Chris Hassan for a second term.

While speaking, Senator Jang criticised some founding members of the party who have since defected, stating that a true founding father does not abandon his home regardless of provocation.

“Even though some individuals who once claimed to be founding fathers of the party have strayed, I ask: can a true founding father abandon his own house?

“Many of you held high positions through the PDP. Today you jump here, tomorrow you jump there—all in pursuit of personal gain, not for the people you claim to represent.”

He recalled that before the last general election, many party stalwarts stood firm on the principle that, since the late President Buhari from the North was completing his eight-year tenure, the Presidency should be zoned to the South.

However, he lamented that some manipulated the process and used money, including foreign currency, to secure candidacy.

Senator Jang also advocated for the PDP national chairmanship to return to the North Central zone after the current chairman, Alhaji Umar Damagum, completes his tenure.

“We had the chairmanship with Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, but he disappointed us. After Damagum from the Northeast, the position should return to the North Central, where it rightly belongs. We have the capacity to take the party to the next level.

“So, let’s support the only PDP governor from the Central Zone. Plateau State PDP must remain united. Nothing will scare us—we know who we are and where we stand.

“Those who do not love the PDP cannot pretend to love it now. True love for the party is shown through loyalty, not political gymnastics. Today, we are standing behind the only PDP governor in the North Central. That’s maturity. That’s responsibility.

“We were created and positioned at the centre of Nigeria by divine design, not by accident. Those who try to divide us or use us to sell out God will not allow them to succeed. And those who betray this hope will face God’s judgment,” he declared.

In the communiqué issued at the end of the Plateau North PDP caucus meeting, signed by the Zonal Chairman, Hon. Davou Mang, the caucus passed a vote of confidence and endorsed the governor, his deputy, and all members of the state executive council for a second term.

The endorsement was based on their performance over the past two years, with the caucus commending the governor and his deputy for their notable infrastructural, economic, and developmental strides that have transformed the state.

Also speaking at the meeting, PDP State Chairman Hon. Chris Hassan noted that the Plateau Northern Zone has the largest voting population, constituting 58% of the state’s total and assured that they would not compromise their mandate.

He appealed to aggrieved members to remain in the party, hinting at upcoming plans for inclusive welfare.

Among those present were former Senate Minority Leader Senator Simon Mwadkon, who represented Plateau North in the 9th National Assembly; former House of Representatives member for Jos South/Jos East, Hon. Musa Bagos and former Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe. Many former political office holders from Jang’s administration also attended.