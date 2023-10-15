Nobody Should Be Above Law, Policies – Group Tells ICPC, CCB

A global Translocal Network Accountability Lab Nigeria, has charged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to ensure nobody, regardless of class or status, should be above the law or policies.

Country Director of Accountability Lab Nigeria, Friday Odeh who gave the charge while calling for the integration of the Nigerian Code of Conduct for Public Servants, and the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, insisted that both policies should be implemented across board

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, Odeh who commended both agencies, however stated that more was expected from them in terms of their mandates and responsibilities of accountability, integrity and responsible leadership must thrive in the country.

Odeh who regretted that fragmented policies and disjointed implementations often times undermine enforcement of ethical standards in government to prevent waste and abuse, maintained that a harmonization of both policies and a collaboration between government, the private sector and civil society organisations to implement them was not only an opportunity but moral.imperatives.

According to him, there was a need for public servants to inculcate the right behaviours that would help them abstain from acts of mismanagement of public funds, and ensuring we have the right behaviours and doing the right things in public service.

He said:” The need for proper ethical standards and behaviour in business and government transactions remains a significant obstacle to Nigeria’s pursuit of sustainable development. Ethical governance is pivotal for addressing this issue and enhancing public trust.

“This policy brief presents a strategic perspective on strengthening ethics and integrity in Nigeria by harmonizing the Nigerian Code of Conduct for Public servants and the National Ethics and Integrity Policy. These policies play crucial roles in shaping the conduct of both public officials and citizens.

“By leveraging the strengths of both policies, Nigeria can create an environment that promotes accountability, integrity and responsible leadership. This brief emphasizes the complementary nature of these policies, identifies areas for improvement and proposes a forward looking approach to their seamless integration to enhance public confidence.”

Ehi Idakwo from Programs Learning of Accountability Lab, highlighted poor leadership and inadequate enforcement as challenges hindering effective implementation of the ethical standards set up by entities such as the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

She said: “Integrating the Nigerian Code of Conduct for public servants and the National Ethics and Integrity Policy is pivotal in addressing these challenges. The code of conduct outlines ethical benchmarks and conflict resolution frameworks for public servants. In contrast, the National Ethics and Integrity Policy emphasises foundational values driving ethical behaviour and accountability.

“A holistic strategy can be crafted by merging these frameworks, cultivating a culture of ethics and integrity across society. This integration can transform the conduct of public servants and societal norms,emphasising accountability, ethical principles and transparent governance.”

On his part, Programs Officer Accountability Lab Nigeria, Mnenga Shiiwua noted, “The proposed measures offer Nigeria a chance not only to tackle current issues, from massive political corruption to harmful social norms, but also to establish a foundation for a future where ethical conduct guides decisions, attracts investments, fosters trust and contributes to sustainable development while enhancing the country’s global standing.”