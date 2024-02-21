Nobody Paved Way For Wizkid, Burna Boy – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has asserted that no musician paved the way for Afrobeats singers, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido or any artist.

Odumodublvck made the assertion in response to legendary singer, Eedris Abdulkareem’s comment on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast that he paved the way for Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and other Nigerian artists.

Speaking on the development, Odumodublvck said such a statement is an attempt to claim “God’s glory.”

He said it was the hard work and determination of Wizkid and Burna Boy that took them to where they are today.

Taking to his X page, he said artists can only inspire each other, but maintained that only God can pave the way to success.

He wrote, “Everybody dey claim pave the way. Everybody trynna claim God’s glory. None of you n*ggas paved the way for no one.

“Nobody paved the way for Wizkid or Burna [Boy]. They hustled. All of us get our individual struggles and realities.

“Inspired? Yes. Paved the way? That’s God. No human being in the history of music has paved the way for Odumodublvck.

“That’s God. So tomorrow make no OG come dey talk say e paved way for me, cause bros, you were not there when I was in the Deng! So keep quiet sir.”