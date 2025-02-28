Nobody Made Me A Star – Funke Akindele

Share

Award-winning Nollywood actress and film producer, Funke Akindele has described herself as a self-made star, attributing her success in the film industry to God, hard work, and dedication.

Speaking at the Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) 2025 Media Sales Conference in Lagos, Akindele reflected on her journey to stardom, emphasizing that she built her career from the ground up.

She said: “Nobody made me a star, only God. I wrote my script, and that was it. The first ‘Jenifa’ was released in 2009, and that was the turning point.”

However, she acknowledged that renowned Nigerian singer, D’Banj who played a vital role in pushing her brand forward.

She recounted how an encounter with him changed her perspective on her Jenifa franchise.

Funke added; “Amidst the buzz, a club owner invited me to his club, where I met D’banj. He asked what I was doing with the ‘Jenifa’ brand. I told him I had moved on.

“But he insisted, ‘No, you have to milk it. That’s a brand. Go and write another script.’ He even gave me some money, and I went back and continued writing,”

New Telegraph recalls that Funke Akindele first gained recognition in the TV series I Need to Know (1998-2002) before achieving nationwide fame with her blockbuster Jenifa (2008).

She currently holds the record as the highest-grossing producer in Nigerian cinema history.

