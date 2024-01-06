Nobody Is My Enemy, Says Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume on Saturday said he has no enemy including those who wish him dead.

Senator Akume made this remark when a high-powered delegation from the Mbatyav community of the Gboko Local Government Area of the state paid him a solidarity visit in his Makurdi residence.

The SGF maintained that his uncommon forgiveness to people he usually helped and paid him back for betrayal has lifted him to where he is today.

“That is why I forgive easily and God do forgive my inadequacies as well,” Akume said.

He disclosed that the people of Mbatyav had been very supportive of him since he launched himself into the political space, and encouraged them to continue to pray for President Ahmed Tinubu to enable him to succeed in transforming the country and reducing poverty thereby putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

The Speaker of the state House House of Assembly, Hon. Aondona Dajoh, prayed to God to give him good health to discharge his duties as SGF creditably.

The traditional ruler, Mue Ter Gbemacha, Chief Ijiir Tarzoho, commended Tinubu for appointing Akume as the SGF and described his appointment as a round peg in the round hole.

Chief Tarzoho also appreciated Akume for his good works, particularly for facilitating the appointment of his subjects into various positions such as the Governor of Benue State Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Hon. Utsev, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Federal Medical Centre, Prof. Joseph Kortor and the Speaker of Benue Assembly, Dajo.

He, however, demanded more appointments and support for his subjects.

He also urged Akume to facilitate the establishment of a Cement Factory in the area, stressing that the land was endowed with abundant raw materials for the production of cement.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboko LGA, Hon. Basil Yina, assured that there would be no other opposition party in Gboko come 2027 owing to the pragmatic leadership of the SGF.