Nobody Can Stop Our Convention, PDP Replies Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed opposition to its planned National Convention, insisting that no individual or group can stop the event, scheduled for November 15 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This was in response to recent criticisms and conditions issued by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his allies regarding the party’s preparations for the convention.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Convention Planning Committee in Abuja on Tuesday, PDP leaders vowed to resist attempts to destabilize the party and warned against what they called “destructive voices” seeking to undermine its unity.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, declared that the party would no longer allow itself to be taken for granted.

“It has to stop. Enough is enough. We are not going to tolerate it any longer. Yes, consensus, yes, accommodation, but accommodation cannot mean stupidity.

“We are not cowards, and we are not afraid of anybody. We are capable of navigating this party beyond shenanigans, arrogance, and impunity. We cannot continue to participate in a process that leads us to the slaughterhouse,” he said.

Mohammed expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to oversee a transparent process, pledging the support of PDP governors for a credible convention.

PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, said his silence and conciliatory approach had been a deliberate sacrifice for the survival and stability of the party, not a sign of weakness.

“Despite the challenges, the PDP remains the leading voice of the opposition and the enduring hope of millions of Nigerians. We are stronger, more determined, and better prepared to reclaim the presidency and rebuild Nigeria from the mismanagement of the APC,” he said.

Damagum criticized electoral malpractice in recent elections, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining democracy. He charged committee members to demonstrate fairness, equity, and unity of purpose in their work.

Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, assured members that personal relationships would not override party interests.

“Every stakeholder in this party is my friend, but I will not place relationships above this party. This year’s convention is not chaired by a learner. It is chaired by a credible, resolute, and fair chairman,” Fintiri said.

He urged members to make sacrifices and ensure the delivery of the “fairest and most credible convention ever.”

While PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, an ally of Wike, was absent from the event, former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, a member of Wike’s camp, attended and is part of the planning committee.

Secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, stressed inclusivity, assuring that no member would be excluded from contesting positions.

“There is no need to raise the temperature. Let anyone interested in contesting come forward, buy forms, and contest,” Makarfi said.