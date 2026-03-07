Former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has declared that no person or group of people holds exclusive control over violence in Nigeria, sayong he cannot be prevented from travelling to any part of the country.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential hopeful made this remark in reaction to the violence attack in Benin City, the Edo State capital and threats on social media warning him against visiting certain areas.

Speaking on the threat, Obi, who spoke during a visit to Peter University in Achina, said, “I am a Nigerian, and I am free to go to any part of this country. It is a constitutional right that nobody can take away from me.

“But let me make it clear, nobody has a monopoly of violence,” he said.

The economic expert further explained that he travelled to Rivers State despite warnings advising him not to enter the state.

According to him, the threats did not stop him from honouring an invitation he had earlier received shortly after the Benin incident.

The economic expert alleged that there were deliberate attempts to block his participation in the poll. However, he said such efforts would not stop him from pursuing his ambition.

“I’m not desperate to be the President of Nigeria, but I’m desperate to see Nigeria work.

“Nigeria has collapsed and is already lying on the ground. Nigeria is not working because many rich Nigerians are greedy. They have everything they need, but are still scavenging for more.

“No matter what they do, I must contest the election. Let them declare a free and fair contest, bring the ball to the centre of the field and declare it started, and let us see what happens.

“With their 30 governors, they should make the election free and fair,” Obi said.

He also criticised the country’s socio-economic structure, arguing that it disadvantages the poor. Obi reiterated his belief that Nigeria should provide equal opportunities for all citizens.

“We want a country where the son of a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” he said.

Obi further explained his decision to exit the Labour Party for the African Democratic Congress, attributing the move to persistent leadership crises within the party and what he described as the refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise court rulings.

“You all know that I’m now in ADC. People have been asking why I left LP. We had been in court over the leadership of the Labour Party and secured favourable judgments, but INEC refused to recognise them.

“When I left on December 31, the same orders they were rejecting were suddenly recognized in January,” he said.

The former governor also alleged that certain constitutional amendments were being considered in an attempt to undermine his political aspirations.