Nobody Can Stop Me From Completing My Tenure – Fubara Tells Critics

Governor Siminilayi Fubara of Rivers State has affirmed that no level of political turmoil would disrupt the tenure of his administration.

Governor Fubara expressed his unwavering commitment to providing quality leadership, despite the efforts of those opposing his administration to dampen the spirit of the people of Rivers and disrupt the pace of development

He urged the people of Rivers not to be disheartened by the ongoing crisis, emphasising that nothing would prevent him from successfully leading the affairs of the state.

Governor Fubara conveyed this message during a church service held at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town on New Year’s Eve of 2024, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

Fubara said, “What they want is this red biro, but it is still with me. We are the winners because we are still signing with the red biro. As long as we are signing with the red biro, development will continue in Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara underscored that nothing will impede his administration from reaching its destination, as its foundation is firmly grounded in God, who alone will provide the grace to complete the process of building.

The governor emphasised that there is already a well-designed development agenda and a predetermined level of progress set for Rivers State in 2024. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to working for the well-being of the state.

Fubara expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his fatherly role when he intervened to assist in restoring peace in Rivers State.

“Like I keep saying, it takes a responsible man to be a father. He acted like a father. On our part, we will continue to give him all the necessary support because if he does not succeed in Rivers State, he will not succeed as a president.

“So, as a State, we will continue to give him every support. We are not pretenders. Our support is genuine, and it is to uplift his programmes. Our sacrifices are part of the support,” Fubara stated.

Fubara also thanked Rivers people for their steadfast support, referring to them as believers in the true essence of Rivers State.

He urged them to trust the decisions he makes, assuring that no one will be abandoned. He pledged to stand firm in defence as their governor.