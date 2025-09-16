Nobody Can Hijack South-East PDP – Egwu

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East Zone, Chief Chidibere Goodluck Egwu, has warned that any attempt to hijack the party in the region will be resisted to ensure victory in the 2027 elections.

Egwu stressed that the PDP remains a platform of justice, equity, and democracy, and will not allow its structures to be manipulated by individuals without legal or moral standing in the party.

He made this known in a joint statement signed with the Zonal Organising Secretary, Hon. Mike Ahumibe, while reacting to a purported stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold at the Government House, Enugu, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The statement described the meeting as inappropriate, unconstitutional, and of no binding effect on the party’s structures in the South-East. It also clarified that former Zonal Chairman, Chief Ali Odefa, is no longer a member of the PDP following his expulsion by his ward and local government chapters in Ebonyi State, a decision upheld by a competent court.

“The attention of the South-East Zonal leadership of the PDP has been drawn to an invitation circulating to selected stakeholders, purporting to convene a ‘Crucial Stakeholders’ Meeting’ of the PDP South-East Zone on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu.

“The PDP South-East Zone categorically states that such a meeting is inappropriate, unconstitutional, and of no binding effect on the structures of our party in the zone. For the avoidance of doubt, the constitution of our great party is explicit that the only person empowered to convene meetings of the South-East Zonal organ of the party is the South-East Zonal Vice Chairman. That office is duly occupied by Chief Chidibere Goodluck, who is the recognised leader of the PDP in the South-East Zone.

“It is important to clarify that Chief Ali Odefa has ceased to be a member of the PDP following his valid expulsion by his ward and local government chapter, a decision which has since been upheld by a competent court of jurisdiction. Consequently, any attempt by him or his proxies to summon meetings in the name of the PDP South-East Zone is not only illegal but also a deliberate act of mischief aimed at misleading our members and causing avoidable confusion,” the statement read in part.

Egwu assured party members that the authentic Zonal leadership is already working with joint conveners from the five South-East states to summon a genuine stakeholders’ meeting. He said the forthcoming meeting will be duly announced with proper notice and will focus on uniting members, consolidating structures, and strengthening the resolve to reposition the PDP as the true voice of Ndi Igbo in Nigeria.

The PDP, therefore, urged stakeholders across the South-East to disregard the September 17 meeting as it is not recognised by the party’s constitution.