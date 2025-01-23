Noble Igwe Sends Message To Ladies Who Wear Frontals

Share

Nigerian socialite, Noble Igwe, has taken to his social media page to make a case for ladies who wear frontals.

The socialite who shared his opinion on frontals noted it doesn’t matter the amount of money spent fixing frontals, it makes ladies look tacky.

Firstly, he spoke about how the lace of the frontal keeps showing, and how the natural hair pops out after the glue gets dried.

Noble added that frontals make women look untidy with the ‘’Lace showing, fake baby hair almost touching their brows, and thick-curled sideburns. ‘’

According to him, friends won’t be honest by condemning the fixing of frontals by their friends. He added that he is speaking for many people who do not dare to tell women. See post below;

