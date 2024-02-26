Noble Igwe Blasts Seyi Law Over Threat To Beat Him Up

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has taken to his social media page to drag Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law for threatening to beat him up.

New Telegraph reports that Seyi Law, in his latest interview with Nedu on ‘The Honest Bunch podcast’, had threatened to beat the media personality to a pulp whenever they ran into each other.

Seyi Law said; ‘’Noble Igwe I’m mentioning it publicly, I will beat Noble Igwe to the extet.”

READ ALSO:

Responding to the threat, Noble Igwe mocked Seyi Law, stating that he is moving from one podcast to another while other comedians are on tours.

Noble said, “While other comedians and your mate are on tour, you are busy moving from one podcast to another @seyilaw1. But then, that’s a tour,”