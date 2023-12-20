Noble House College Taking Fencing To Next Level

The Nigeria Fencing Federation through its grassroots initiatives of taking the sports to schools has caught the attention of the Noble House College. A school noted for its beacon of educational excellence and scholarship impact.

The institution’s impact extends beyond its academic offerings and astute leadership as exemplified by the recent success stories of two remarkable fencing athletes, Wisdom Okanlawon and Temilade Shobayo, recipients of the Feed Sports Scholarship, a CSR Programme of the Nigerian Fencing Federation.

Wisdom Okanlawon and Temilade Shobayo embarked on their educational journey at Noble House College with aspirations and dreams. This is evidenced by Okanlawon’s fencing record as a gold and silver medalist who successfully competed in the Nigerian Nationals and is the current U-20 champion and the African Championships.

Noble House College’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering academic excellence was pivotal in shaping the educational trajectory of Wisdom and Temilade.

The scholarship offered by Noble House College alleviated financial burdens for these students, allowing them to focus on their studies without the distraction of economic constraints.

This support reflects the institution’s understanding of the importance of education as a tool for empowerment and societal development.

An elated Racheal Samuel, Nigeria Fencing Federation vice President and chairperson, in her response, said a big thanks to the scholarship provided by the institution in collaboration with FEED Sports as these students were not only able to pursue their education but were also allowed to thrive while combining education and sports.

However, he appeals to other institutions across Nigeria to imbibe the Noble House College ideology of academically growing these athletes.