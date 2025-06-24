NOB Foundation Empowers Mothers Of Sickle Cell Warriors

Share

No One Behind (NOB) Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free life-saving medicines and essential support to individuals affected by sickle cell in underserved African communities, has empowered mothers of children living with the disease.

Speaking at the launch of The Warrior Moms Business Project in Abuja, NOB’s Country Director, Emmanuella Imo, said the initiative was organized in collaboration with Aziza Development Foundation and Tech Herfrica to commemorate World Sickle Cell Day.

According to Imo, the project aims to restore economic dignity and provide sustainable support for mothers who care for children with sickle cell disease.

“These women received training in business skills, digital technology, financial literacy, and record-keeping,” she said. “They also gained access to banking services, with GTBank facilitating account openings for them seamlessly.”

She revealed that the most promising participants from the training would receive micro-grants to support and grow their small businesses.

“The Warrior Moms Business Project is about sustainability, dignity, and impact. A mother is at the heart of everything concerning her child. This project is designed to empower these women so they can better support their families and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare of their children,” Imo added.

Share