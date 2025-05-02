NOAN Calls For Promotion Of Organic Agriculture For Sustainable Food Devt

Share

The Association of Organic Agriculture Practitioners of Nigeria (NOAN) has called for the promotion of the organic agriculture system for sustainable food system and human health.

President of the association, Jude Obi, who made the call during the opening ceremony of the Technical Workshop, Organic Fair and Annual General Meeting (AGM) with the theme: “Innovative Organic Food Systems for Sustainable National Development” held in Ikeja, Lagos State, expressed happiness that many people desired to live and eat organic, but lamented that few are willing to propagate, practice and advocate organic.

Obi said there’s hardship in every sphere of life, increased incidents of strange ailments, diseases and deaths, poverty, and unemployment in the country, but affirmed that “production of healthy and qualify food is imperative for the livelihood of the citizenry”.

He pointed out that the achievement of food security was not without sustainability which environmental degradation and climate injustice will exacerbate requiring ingenious, concerted and coordinated approach.

“It is important to note that organic agriculture and agroecology is the easiest means of distorting circle of poverty because of its characteristics and long value chain.

“Emergence of organic agriculture and agroecology inspires a vista for sustainable living. It is enshrined in creativity ‘innovation’.

Hence, the ability to conceive, develop, deliver, and scale products, services, processes, and business models is emphasised to engender best practices in organic agriculture.

“These can thrive in the presence of properly developed market with great opportunities. The roles of policy and regulatory frameworks remains indispensable to achieving these lofty objectives for organic agriculture and agroecology.

“The hallmark of the principles, practices and advocacy in organic agriculture and agroecology is to ensure sustainable food system and human health for nutritional and environmental benefits.

“These could be achieved through the collective process that empowers smallholder farmers and rural communities, emphasising and popularising urban production without diminishing postharvest handling.

The combination these processes targets achievement of food security and probably sovereignty,” he stressed.

