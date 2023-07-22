Noah Okafor Heading To AC Millan

Noah Okafor is on the verge of becoming AC Milan’s sixth signing of this summer transfer window pending a medical as he is on his way to Italy.
As Fabrizio Romano reports, Okafor has been pictured on his way to Milano in order to sign on Saturday as a new Milan player.
He will sign a contract until June 2028 with a fee of €13-14m to be paid to RB Salzburg.
According to the popular Journalist Okafor is ‘excited for the Milan move’, who adds that he could soon be joined by Samuel Chukwueze.