New Telegraph

July 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 22, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Noah Okafor Heading…

Noah Okafor Heading To AC Millan

Noah Okafor is on the verge of becoming AC Milan’s sixth signing of this summer transfer window pending a medical as he is on his way to Italy.

As Fabrizio Romano reports, Okafor has been pictured on his way to Milano in order to sign on Saturday as a new Milan player.

He will sign a contract until June 2028 with a fee of €13-14m to be paid to RB Salzburg.

READ ALSO:

According to the popular Journalist Okafor is ‘excited for the Milan move’,  who adds that he could soon be joined by Samuel Chukwueze.

Post Views: 4
Tags:

Read Previous

Turn Heads With Elegant Ankara Foot Wears
Read Next

We’ve To Promote Our Culture, Tradition, Language – Osunde