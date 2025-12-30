American sprinter Noah Lyles has hailed the rivalry between Usain Bolt and Justin Gatlin as the greatest in track and field history, highlighting a lack of compelling storylines in the current era.

Although Lyles has been the face of track and field in recent years, he still recognizes the lasting impact of Bolt and Gatlin’s rivalry on the sport’s image for today’s generation.

In an era where sports thrive on compelling narratives and larger-than-life personalities, the reigning Olympic 100m champion believes track and field is missing a key ingredient: the powerful storytelling that defined his predecessors’ era.

“I think that if a rivalry is cared for in the correct manner, then yes, it can be good,” Lyles said. “But calling every competition of an athlete going up against another athlete a rivalry is not the same.

“There has to be a story. There has to be a purpose. There has to be intent.”

Lyles’ perspective stems from his deep passion for track and field and a desire for the sport to achieve the same narrative richness as others.

He points to iconic rivalries Ali vs. Frazier in boxing, Messi vs. Ronaldo in football, and LeBron vs. Steph in basketball battles that transcended individual contests and sparked global conversations.

While he highlights the Usain Bolt vs. Justin Gatlin rivalry as a recent high point, he believes even it didn’t fully reach the storytelling heights seen in other sports.

“I’d say the Usain Bolt vs. Justin Gatlin was probably the biggest, most memorable one,” Lyles noted. “For a little while, there was the Shaunae (Miller) vs. Allyson Felix rivalry.

“But even with those, they’re not really rivalries. They just happened to show up at the same track meets… I don’t think they got everything they could have got out of these. They could have been pushed so much more.”

According to the four-time world 200m champion, the key is to give fans a reason to invest emotionally. “When somebody has a dog in the fight, they’re more entertained and more willing to participate,” he noted that “When you have no reason to cheer, you have no reason to care.””I do it for myself. This is for me and the audience,” he said. “I want everybody to have a good time. I want everybody to be excited when they come and watch me perform.”He added, “When they leave, I want them to say, ‘I would have never got that type of energy if I just watched it on TV.’ Like, that was amazing. I want to come back for more,” he added.