January 3, 2026
NOA Urges Nigerians To Support FG’s Programmes

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged Nigerians to support Federal Government’s policies and programmes for sustainable social and economic development in the country.

Director of the agency in Jigawa, Mr Ahmad Tijjani, said this in a statement by Sarah Ogodo, the agency’s Head of Media and Communication, yesterday in Dutse, Tijjani, who congratulated Nigerians for ushering in the new year in peace and harmony, applauded the citizens for their resilience, patriotism and hope in the nation.

He said the 2025 experienced diverse challenges, especially economic hardships, owing to some reforms introduced by the Federal Government that targeted full recovery of socio-economic and political system of the country.

