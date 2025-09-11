NOA To Sanction Organizations With Torn Nigerian Flag

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has indicated its readiness to sanction any organisation in the country that hoists a torn Nigerian flag in its business or office premises.

Similarly, the Orientation Agency will also sanction organisations that “wrongly place the portrait of Mr. President ” in their offices or hoist flags whose colour is not approved by it.

The Director General of NOA, Malam Lanre Isa-Onilu, made the threat on Thursday during a media briefing in Calabar on the need for re-orientation of citizens towards National symbols.

Isa-Onilu, who was represented by a Director in the agency, Barr. Tessy Nnalue also frowned at what he called “sign-out extreme practices” often indulged by graduating students of tertiary institutions.

According to him, “a situation where students graduate from schools and instead of celebrating in a modest manner, block roads and engage in inappropriate behaviour with the opposite sex,” must be condemned in its entirety.

While explaining the concept of the”5 thematic areas” of the agency’s focus as the year runs down, the Director General insisted that Nigerians must leàrn to do things differently.

He said, “Not too long from now, NOA will begin an inspection of various offices in order to enforce the wrong use of flags. If the flag is torn, we will sanction the organisation by placing a fine. Same thing if the flag is not well-positioned

“For instance, the Nigerian flag if hoisted among others, must be taller than the rest. Again, the Nigerian flag has specifications. Any organisation that needs the national flag should contact NOA to provide the approved flag.”

On the President’s portrait, the State John Asanya pointed out that NOA will not fail to sanction any organisation which wrongly places Mr. President’s portrait in the office or does not use the approved portrait.

NOA, however, called on Nigerians to shun vices that are capable of creating problems for the country, saying such acts as dumping refuse in drainages or building on the river banks could pose serious environmental issues, leading to floods.