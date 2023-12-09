NOA to Nigerians: Embrace Peace for National Cohesion, Progress

Nigerians have been called upon to embrace peace as key to national cohesion and progress. Abia State Director of National Orientation Agency, NOA, Mrs Regina Iroha, made the call yesterday at a one day sensitisation programme on “Building the People of Peace: Focusing on Misinformation, Disinformation, Fake News and Hate Speech,” to Foster Growth and Sustainable Development in Umuahia, said peace was pivotal to sustainable development and progress of Nigeria.

Iroha called on participants to eschew acts capable of undermining the peace in the nation, the state and the community, including fake news, hate speech as well as tribal and religious sentiments.

According to the NOA boss, “We all know that the menace of misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and fake news, have created more problems in the country than ever envisaged. This has caused more harm than good to the socio-economic and political development of the nation. Fake news, misinformation and disinformation hamper national cohesion.

“For us to have a virile, conducive and peaceful coexistence in the country, the issue of hate speech and fake news must be tackled. Peace is a priceless attribute of every human society, it is a global value that is highly cherished as no nation can develop without peace. This is why efforts are required to ensure that our environment is devoid of violence, crisis and war.”