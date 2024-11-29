NOA To Ex-Militants: Be dogmatic builders of Nigeria’s identity value

Share

The National Orientation Agency has charged ex-militants in the Niger Delta region to break the seal of ignorance, stand up for the truth of the global image of Nigeria and galvanize self-expression and self-esteem with new national identity codes.

The agency urged them to stand up for truth, justice and integrity, irrespective of threats, in a dysfunctional society without compromising the dictates of the new national anthem despite societal immorality values and principles The agency maintained that the sense of purpose in new identity project to foster unity, peace and progress of the country remains the only trajectory to balance the rights, end perceived marginalization and shoulder the responsibilities of every Nigerian in its democratic context.

The Director-General of the agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, represented by his Youth Engagement Coordinator, Mohammed Wase, supported by their Delta State Director, Mrs Tracy Ikolo- mi, who took sensitization of the national identity values to the domain of the ex-militants in Warri South Council area said it was a broader effort of Nigerian government to rebuild and instill national values in its citizens and promote a culture of integrity, patriotism and communal spirit. Members of the Market Woman Association, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Girls Guide, Boys Brigade, National Women Council of Nigeria (NWCN), Community Orientation Officers and Women Leaders of Warri South Council area and Govern- ment Mobilization Agency (GOMOA) that besieged the venue were asked to imbibe the values and prayers of the new national anthem.

Share

Please follow and like us: