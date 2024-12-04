New Telegraph

December 5, 2024
NOA: Tax Reform Bill Will Ease Nigeria’s Burden

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Wednesday disclosed that the proposed President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills before the National Assembly will lessen the burden on Nigerians.

The NOA Director General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known while reacting to the ongoing criticisms that have greeted the proposed bill during an event in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The DG Represented by the Ogun State Director of the Agency, Funke Salako, assured that the tax bills are designed to ease the burden on hardworking Nigerians while also protecting the less privileged.

“By supporting this effort, we can create a tax system that works for all and funds the development projects that will improve our nation.

“Today, we are commencing a nationwide mobilization of Nigerians to unite in our commitment to addressing these pressing issues and fostering a more informed, secure, and ethical society.

“The challenges before us require collective action and active participation from all Nigerians,” he stated

