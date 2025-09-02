NOA Targets 3M Persons Per-State For Security, Flooding, Rapid Response

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has mapped out the deft strategy of three million persons per state across the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria to mitigate the havoc of yearly flooding and incessant security breakdown in the country.

The agency said market, motor-park encounter, couple with town hall rallies on the five thematic areas of national identity and value orientation for unity and patriotism, would be the target of over 185 print and electronic media partners.

The agency maintained that under the ‘Renewed Hope’ security architecture of President Bola Tinubu, the agency with the National Security Awareness of the Chief of Defence Staff, had directed the establishment of specialized units of the Armed Forces, to enable rapid response to security matters.