NOA Takes National Values Charter Campaign To Osun Varsity

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Osun State has intensified efforts at sensitising students of tertiary institutions in the state on the importance and benefits of the National Values Charter for the overall progress of the nation.

The NOA State Director, Mrs Bola Morgan, recently led her officials to Osun state University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo on sensitisation drive. She said they were in the institution to sensitise the students on the National Values Charter.

Morgan said sensitisation programme was to propagate and mobilize Nigeria citizens both young and old to promote those things that make an individual, a group of people to be called a nation and being identified with certain mannerisms and behaviours.

The NOA boss, who explained to the students why President Bola Tinubu reinstated the old National Anthem ” Nigeria we hail thee” on May 29 ,2024 said that the lyrics of the National Anthem works on the citizens empathy , patriotism for ones country and also reflect the aspirations and values of our founding fathers when you read it word by word.

