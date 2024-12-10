NOA Seeks Monarchs, CSOs’ Support For Tax Reform Bills

Share

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has urged traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organisations, educational institutions and the media to help educate the public on the Federal Government’s tax reforms initiative.

Director-General Lanre Isa-Onilu said in Umuahia President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills were designed to end years of multiple taxes.

He said the revenue from the tax reform would be “used to improve essential public services like schools, hospitals and infrastructure,” as well as ensuring citizens see the benefits of their contributions.

Onilu, represented by the Director of Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization Theresa Maduekwe, said: “These reforms are designed to ease the burden on hardworking Nigerians while ensuring everyone contributes fairly.

“By supporting this effort, we can create a tax system that works for all and funds the development projects that will improve our nation.” The DG said the tax reform is seeking a total transformation of the tax system.

The NOA chief also called for support for the Federal Government’s effort to check HIV/AIDS by providing free and accessible testing and counselling services.

