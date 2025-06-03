NOA Rivers’ Orientation Hour Is Empowering Citizens Through Conversations

Share

Every Tuesday morning, Mary Obianuju, a small business owner in Diobu, puts aside her market hustle to tune in to Orientation Hour on Garden City FM 89.9. “It’s not just a radio programme,” she says. “It’s where we hear our own stories and learn how to navigate this country with sense.”

For Mary, who struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic with no government support, last week’s topic — ‘Empowerment and Freedom of Expression’ — struck a personal chord.

Like many other listeners across Rivers State, she heard the voice of Mr. Henry Ayede, Public Relations Officer of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), echo her frustrations and hopes. Representing the State Director, Dr. Edward Banigo, Ayede reminded listeners that true empowerment cannot happen without understanding what people really need. “You can’t empower people with what they don’t ask for,” Ayede said during the May 6 broadcast.

“Before we roll out programmes, let’s find out if the people even want it, or how it fits into their daily struggle.” It’s a reality Mary knows too well. “They gave us training on bead making,” she chuckled, “but I sell fish — and nobody wears beads to cook.”

It is this kind of disconnect between government programmes and grassroots realities that NOA Rivers aims to bridge through Orientation Hour, a radio platform designed to make civic education accessible, relatable, and responsive.

In discussing empowerment, Ayede noted that while the government has made strides in factoring citizens’ needs into programmes, there is a need for deeper, more intentional engagement. “Empowerment should not be a tick-box exercise,” he said. “It should be about giving people the tools to define their own progress.”

Law enforcement must act when necessary, but we must also demand professionalism in how that action is taken. No one should feel unsafe for speaking their truth respectfully

The discussion wasn’t just about access to loans or skills acquisition — it was also about the freedom to speak about challenges and hold institutions accountable. On the issue of Freedom of Expression, Ayede emphasised the power of words and the importance of using that power responsibly. “You have the right to speak, but it doesn’t mean you should speak without conscience,” he said.

For Chinedu Isaiah, a 28-year-old student at Rivers State University, that statement resonated deeply. He had recently been caught in an online spat defending a protest group on X. “What I said wasn’t even bad, but someone screenshotted it and made it look like an attack,” Chinedu recalled.

“I got suspended for a week.” The conversation became more intense when the arrest of popular social media figure Martin Vincent Otse, better known as Very Dark Man, was brought up.

His detention had sparked widespread debate on whether Nigerians could truly express dissent without fear of arrest. Ayede was clear: “Law enforcement must act when necessary, but we must also demand professionalism in how that action is taken. No one should feel unsafe speaking their truth respectfully.”

Joining the discussion was an economist, Dr. Leera Kpagih, who explained how both empowerment and free expression are linked to the quality of life. “When people feel heard, and when they are economically stable, crime reduces, participation in governance increases, and peace prevails,” she said.

Behind the microphones, Orientation Hour has become more than a government outreach programme. It’s a mirror, a classroom, and a town hall — where voices like Mary’s and Chinedu’s can find understanding and support. “Even when I don’t agree with everything they say,” Mary admits, “I know they are trying to carry us along.”

The show’s presenters praised NOA’s leadership under Dr. Banigo for ensuring that civic education is not just about policies but people. “We want to demystify governance,” said one host.

“Let people know they have a voice, and that voice matters.” As the programme signs off each week, Mary goes back to her fish stall a little more informed, and a little more hopeful.

“Now I know I can ask for the right kind of empowerment — not just any help, but help that helps.” Orientation Hour airs every Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. on Garden City FM 89.9, continuing to shape conversations and citizens in Rivers State, one story at a time.

