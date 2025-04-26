NOA Reviving Public Orientation Through Strategic Partnership In Oyo

Share

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), dedicated to fostering national unity and development through public enlightenment and giving accurate and timely information, is working tirelessly to further deliver on its mandate in Oyo State through strategic partnership critical to making the state liveable for residents.

In the year 2025, NOA, in Oyo State, has entered into two major strategic partnership with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stem the rising threat of vandalism targeting telecommunications infrastructure across the state and to put an end to drug abuse, notably among the youths.

Oyo State NOA Director, Dr Olukemi Afolayan, while speaking during a meeting held in Ibadan, the state capital between the management teams of both agencies, said: “We have a broad mandate that covers all government agencies, and we will use our platforms to caution those attacking public infrastructure.”

She stated further: “The NOA will spearhead public enlightenment campaigns and advocacy programmes, focusing on local communities where telecom infrastructure is most vulnerable. Additionally, new reporting mechanisms will be established, including a dedicated WhatsApp line, an Instagram page, and special shortcodes to encourage the public to report suspicious activities.”

Dr Banjoko highlighted the serious implications of vandalism, including disruption of network services, which affects both businesses and individual users; traffic congestion resulting from malfunctioning communication systems; economic setbacks due to productivity loss; and a breakdown in emergency response mechanisms.

The Zonal Controller of the NCC also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to the initiative, stating: “The security and protection of telecommunication infrastructure is a priority for the Nigerian Communications Commission, and we will work with all stakeholders to ensure it is safeguarded.”

The NOA and the NDLEA, at a seminar with the theme: ‘War Against Drug Abuse’ restated their commitment to zero tolerance for drug abuse.

The State Director of NOA, Dr Olukemi Afolayan, called on all relevant stakeholders in Oyo State to join forces to end the scourge of drug abuse.

She emphasised that the war against drug abuse is a collective responsibility that requires the involvement of all stakeholders, including community leaders, religious bodies, youth leaders, and market associations.

She noted that most crimes are perpetrated under the influence of drugs and urged stakeholders to support the NDLEA and NOA in their efforts to combat drug abuse.

The guest speaker, Tirimisiyu Suleiman, highlighted the alarming rate of drug abuse incidents in Nigeria and urged the public to avoid non-medically prescribed drugs.

He emphasised the social and psychological consequences of drug abuse, including loss of jobs, family disintegration, HIV/AIDS, and terrorism.

The Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, reiterated the state government’s support for the war against drug abuse to create a safer, healthier, and more prosperous society for all.

Other stakeholders at the meeting included the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Muhammad Fadeyi, as well as other political office holders, council chairmen, market leaders, and officials of the NDLEA.

In continuation of its advocacy campaign, the NOA team was also at National Museum of Unity to renew the partnership and collaboration for promotion of nation’s unity and patriotism.

The visit coincided with the celebration of the 2025 International Women’s Day at the museum.

At the occasion, NOA honoured Mrs. Oriyomi Pamela Otuka, the Curator of the National Museum of Unity in Ibadan, as the 2025 International Women’s Day Icon.

This recognition, according to the NOA was a testament to Mrs Otuka’s excellent performance in public service and her unwavering impact on nation-building.

The award was presented to the recipient by Dr. Olukemi Afolayan, the Director of NOA in Oyo State.

Afolayan praised Mrs. Otuka’s contributions to public service, social impact, and her relentless efforts in protecting and preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Responding, Mrs. Otuka, expressed gratitude to NOA for the recognition and acknowledged the efforts of her staff and partners in achieving the museum’s goals.

She also emphasised the importance of preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and promoting national unity.

Alani writes from Ibadan, Oyo State

Share