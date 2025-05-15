NOA, NARD Bicker Over NUC’s Decision

Share

Members of the Nigeria Optometric Association (NOA), Northern zone and the leadership of National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD and its affiliates have disagreed over the recent decision by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to upgrade the nomenclature of degree programs in Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Optometry from bachelor’s degrees to “Doctor” status in Nigerian universities.

The Executive Council of NARD had urge the NUC to reconsider the change and instead pursue policies that strengthen collaboration, clarity, and excellence in healthcare.

But in a swift reaction, some members of NOA accused members of NARD, and their affiliates of not prioritising patient welfare, but rather are busy pursuing financial gain and power.

In a statement signed by members of the association, Dr. Ishaq Muhammed Jamiu Omeiza and Dr. Mohammed Ahmad, said the non-prioritisation of patients’ welfare by NARD manifests in their demonstration of ignorance regarding global advancements in health practices.

The duo maintained that NARD and their affiliates endeavor to diminish the contributions of other healthcare practitioners within the public sector.

