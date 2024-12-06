NOA Flags Off Sensitisation Campaign On HIV/AIDS, Tax Reform, Others In Osun

Share

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Friday, flagged off sensitisation campaigns on five critical issues that are central to the nation’s well-being, unity, and development in Osun State.

New Telegraph reports that five key issues and government efforts are World AIDS Day, Security Awareness, Discouraging Get Rich Quick Syndrome, World Human Rights Day and the Tax Reform Bills to keep Nigerians well informed about the issues.

Flagging off the campaign with the theme “Promoting Awareness, Ethical Values and National Development”, in Osogbo, Osun State capital through a press conference, addressed by the Director-General of NOA, Lanre Isa-Onilu said: “Today, we are commencing a nationwide mobilization of Nigerians to unite in our commitment to addressing these pressing issues and fostering a more informed, secure, and ethical society. The challenges before us require collective action and active participation from all Nigerians.”

Represented by the agency Director, Report Coordination and Improvement, Olubukola Olorunfemi, the DG highlighted the 5 key issues and government efforts on World HIV/AIDS Day which campaign compliments the efforts being made by relevant health authorities, coincides with World HIV/AIDS Day, and joining the global community within the week across the 36 states, the FCT, and the 774 Local Governments in raising awareness.

He stressed that the government has intensified efforts to: provide free and accessible HIV testing and counseling services nationwide, ensure antiretroviral treatment is available and accessible to people living with HIV/AIDS and partner with local and international organisations to combat stigma and discrimination.

“However, it should be noted that the government alone cannot win this fight against HIV/AIDS. Citizens must take advantage of the services provided by the government and other entities, practice responsible health behaviours, and support those living with HIV/AIDS.

“Citizens have a big role to play in halting the spread of HIV/AIDS. We shall be carrying these messages across the length and breadth of Nigeria through our diverse messaging platforms,” he said.

The NOA Director General also stated that security remains a top priority for the government stressing that efforts to address insecurity include strengthening security architecture through better equipment, training, and increased funding for security agencies.

He also stated that it includes expanding policing initiatives to improve collaboration between citizens and law enforcement and deploying technology, such as surveillance systems and intelligence gathering, to combat criminal activities.

Isa-Onilu stated, “These efforts require the active support of citizens, who must report suspicious activities and cooperate with law enforcement agencies. We are urging citizens to be conscious of the fact that security begins with you and others.”

On shunning the get-rich-quick syndrome, he stated that the government recognizes that the erosion of our age-long values and economic hardship often drives individuals toward unethical practices.

Therefore, to address the issue, the government has implemented youth empowerment programmes such as the National Social Investment Program (NSIP) and skill acquisition initiatives and supported small and medium enterprises through grants and loans to promote entrepreneurship.

The NOA DG stressed that “Citizens must reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity, hard work, and the opportunities provided through government initiatives to make life better for citizens.

“In this yuletide season, the tendency to resort to criminal ways to acquire ill-gotten wealth to impress others is heightened. The NOA will, in December, be carrying out nationwide sensitisation against the get-rich-quick syndrome.”

Also speaking on World Human Rights Day, he stated that “As we commemorate World Human Rights Day, the government remains committed to protecting the dignity of every Nigerian.”

According to him, recent efforts include: strengthening legal frameworks to address human rights violations, including gender-based violence and child trafficking, establishing support centres for survivors of abuse and violence in collaboration with civil society and promoting constitutional awareness to ensure citizens understand their rights and responsibilities.

He stressed that “These efforts can only be successful when citizens stand for justice, respect the rights of others, and report violations to the appropriate authorities. We will, in this nationwide campaign, also be urging citizens to recognize that they also have civic responsibilities to uphold.

“This campaign represents more than government initiatives it is a call to action for every Nigerian to join hands in addressing these five critical issues. Together, we must create a society that is healthy, secure, ethical and united in purpose.

“We count on traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organizations, and educational institutions to amplify these messages and extend their reach.”

On tax reform, NOA DG said when passed it would eliminate multiple taxation which has become a problem in the country.

He said the bill would enhance the ease of doing business and development.

His words, “The tax reform bills are four different bills that seek to bring everything about taxation and administration of tax in Nigeria under four different pieces of legislation. The bills are as follows: The Nigeria Tax Bill. The Nigeria Tax Administration Bill. The Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and The Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

“The Nigeria Tax Bill basically amalgamated all the existing laws in which provisions for taxation were made. When passed, this bill will lead to the repeal of 11 laws that contain provisions on the imposition and collection of taxes.

“The government is working to stop different levels of authority from taxing people for the same thing. Those earning very little will pay little or no taxes, helping them manage their finances better.

“New digital systems are being introduced to make tax payments easier, faster, and more accountable. Tax revenue will be used to improve essential public services like schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, ensuring citizens see the benefits of their contributions”.

He added that the reforms are designed to ease the burden on hardworking Nigerians while ensuring everyone contributes fairly.

The State Director, of NOA, Bola Morgan sought journalists’ support, saying the Sensitisation campaigns require collective efforts of the government and media practitioners.

“You are indispensable, in shaping public perceptions and attitudes. We urge you to partner with us in spreading these critical messages through your platforms, ensuring every Nigerian is informed and inspired to act.”

She then stressed collective responsibility saying, “The government is doing its part, but no government can succeed alone. Addressing these five key areas requires collaboration from all citizens, stakeholders, and institutions.

“Together, we can build a healthier, safer, and more ethical Nigeria. Let us commit ourselves to these ideals and work tirelessly to make them a reality for our beloved nation.”

