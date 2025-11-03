NOA Dismisses Genocide Claims Against Nigeria

….Says Synergy Among Security Agencies Improving

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) strongly refuted allegations of violent attacks targeted at Christian in Nigeria, insisting that the security challenges confronting the country are complex, but not religiously motivated.

The agency described foreign claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria as unfounded and baseless.

The Director-General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, disclosed this at the monthly National Joint Security Press Briefing aimed at updating the media on ongoing activities of government to contain insecurity and other vices.

Issa-Onilu said that claims of religious

persecution particularly those made by external figures like President Donald Trump.are false and divisive.

Issa-Onilu, highlighted a stronger operational tempo and better coordination among Nigeria’s security, intelligence, and enforcement agencies (including the military, Police, DSS, NDLEA, etc.) throughout September and October

Available data provided during the monthly joint security press briefing showed that the Nigerian Police Force made 2,547 arrests and dismantled 37 criminal gangs while overall military operations resulted in the neutralisation of hundreds of terrorists and the rescue of numerous kidnapped hostages in July 2024.

According to the NOA boss, significant amounts of money and firearms were recovered, and progress was made in curbing crude oil theft in the South-South region during the same period.

He emphasised that citizen trust remains the country’s strongest security asset and urged the public to cooperate with authorities, report suspicious activities, and avoid spreading unverified information or fake news.

He said that the NOA has launched a nationwide campaign to enhance security awareness, disaster preparedness, and national values, utilizing grassroots outreach in markets, schools, and religious centres to reach all 774 local government areas.

The NOA, he pledged, will continue to work with all security and regulatory bodies to provide timely and verified information to the public, stressing that collective responsibility and collaboration are crucial to achieving lasting peace and security.