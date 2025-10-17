NOA Reels Out Correct Use Of Nat’l Anthem, Pledge

On Friday, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) issued a public notice on the correct protocol for the rendition and recitation of Nigeria’s National Anthem and pledge at official and public events across the country.

According to a statement issued on its official X handle, the agency noted that only the first stanza of the anthem should be sung or recited at all official events, while the third stanza is to be rendered as the National Prayer at the beginning of such occasions.

The statement further explained that “All three stanzas are to be sung or recited only on special national occasions such as Independence Day, Presidential Inauguration, Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Democracy (June 12) Day, and the Inauguration of the National Assembly.”

The NOA also directed that the national pledge should be recited at the end of every event.

Reiterating the importance of respect for national symbols, the agency added, “Let us uphold the dignity and sanctity of our national symbols.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law, restoring “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” as the country’s anthem in place of “Arise, O Compatriots.”