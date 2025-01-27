NOA Campaigns Against Scooping Petrol From Crashed Tankers

Share

The National Orientation Agency ( NOA) has begun an enlightenment campaign against the scooping of petrol from crashed tankers warning against the inherent dangers.

Several Nigerians have lost their lives in many parts of the country after scooping petrol from tankers that have been involved in crashes.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State, Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, the Director of the Agency in Akwa Ibom State said, scooping petrol was akin to stealing and was fraught with dangers.

“Though the crashes have not happened in Akwa Ibom State, we want to be proactive by advising people to stop scooping and stealing what does not belong to them.

“We are telling Akwa Ibom people that if it ever happens, please don’t go there. Immediately, you see the product flowing from the tanker, run for your dear life, ” he said.

Mkpoutom also lauded the Akwa Ibom State government over the prompt response to the recent outbreak of Cholera reported in the Emeroke community in the Eastern Obolo council area saying the response has brought the outbreak under control.

Attributed the outbreak to the lack of sanitation and absence of clean water in the community, he warned residents against open defecation and poor personal hygiene explaining that Cholera could be prevented as it is not an airborne disease.

Advising people to report any outbreak of disease to the health officials to enable immediate response, he said it was the quick intervention by the State Government that checked the further spread of Cholera.

“We want to advise our people against any further outbreak of the disease

” We have to be cautious especially those living in the coastal communities, the water they drink, sanitation is important when it comes to the issue of cholera.

“Everyone should have a good toilet system, we have to discourage open defecation and we need to keep where we live clean and we thank the State Government for the quick response, ” he stated.

He also warned against the indiscriminate location of gas stations in residential areas saying that it poses a danger to the people and urged operators to abide by the guidelines provided by the government.

