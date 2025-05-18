NOA Battles Drug Abuse, Get-rich-quick Syndrome

Share

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) is deploying new thinking in its campaign against two of the most rampant social ills, writes LADESOPE LADELOKUN

In the backroom of a public secondary school in Benin City, Edo State, a group of teenagers sat in quiet attention. At the front of the room, a man in a dark NOA-branded cap speaks into a microphone “Your future doesn’t come from a shortcut,” he says, “it comes from showing up, staying clean, and doing the work.”

Big Elephant in the room

This moment is part of a growing national movement led by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to fight two of the most pressing psychological and social battles confronting Nigeria’s youths, illicit drug use and get-rich-quick syndrome.

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed an alarming surge in drug abuse, particularly among young people. Tramadol, Codeine, Cannabis, Colos, Loud and other synthetic substances have carved paths of destruction through families and communities.

At the same time, the appeal of overnight wealth, amplified by social media influencers and cyber fraudsters, has normalised a culture of risk without responsibility.

“Our young people are being bombarded with dangerous narratives,” said Mr. Rawlings, Head of the Mobilisation Unit at the Edo State Directorate of the NOA. “The idea that you can skip hard work and succeed through fraud or drugs is corrosive. We have to challenge that at the roots through education, empathy, and sustained engagement,” he said.

A grassroots approach

The NOA’s approach is as grassroots as it is strategic. Across schools, markets, religious institutions, and local town halls, the agency is rolling out a nationwide sensitisation programme focused on prevention and values re-orientation.

In a recent outreach at Wellspring University in Benin, NOA officials, joined by senior figures like Deputy Director, Mr. Vincent and Mrs. Angela Odili, delivered interactive lectures on drug abuse, its consequences, and the dangers of shortcuts to success.

“These moments might seem small,” says Sylva Okunseri, a community mobiliser, “but they leave a lasting impression. We’re not just telling the youth what not to do; we’re showing them who they can be.”

Misleading influence of Social Media

What stands NOA’s campaign out is its understanding of audience, deploying messaging that is infused with realism, humour and cultural relevance. The agency deploys skits, animations and social media micro-dramas to paint honest portraits of the tragic consequences of drug abuse and financial fraud.

Across the states in the South-West and South-South geo-political zones as with others in the country, the NOA’s coordinated series of outreach programmes and educational campaigns aim at disrupting dangerous trends that have taken root in many communities.

Taking the battle to Secondary Schools

In Ibadan, Iseyin, and Ogbomoso in Oyo State, NOA teams have visited secondary schools and youth centres, hosting interactive sessions that blend candid discussions with educational drama. The campaign places special focus on Codeine addiction and Skunk Marijuana, both prevalent in urban slums and university towns.

In Ogun State, the NOA teamed up with traditional rulers and local vigilante groups to counter the Yahoo-Yahoo (internet fraud) culture, which has glamourised fast wealth among the youth. These campaigns have been taken to tertiary institutions, including the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic and Tai Solarin University of Education.

Townhall meetings, dialogues

In Osun State, the NOA has organised community dialogues and town hall meetings involving local government officials, religious leaders, and parent’s associations. These forums address rising Tramadol abuse and the pressures young people face to succeed by any means.

In Bayelsa, the NOA is tackling drug abuse linked to oil bunkering culture and unemployment. With the support of local NGOs, the agency held sensitisation workshops for youths involved in artisanal refining, offering alternatives through vocational training and counseling.

In partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, NOA launched a social media campaign in Pidgin English, targeting at-risk youth with real-life testimonials and short video clips titled: “Na Hustle Wey Clean Dey Last.”

Neighbourhood campaigns

In Rivers State, the state directorate rolled out neighborhood campaigns with the message: “No Drugs, No Dead Ends.” In Calabar and Ogoja in Cross River State, the NOA has combined cultural festivals with civic reorientation. During the Calabar Carnival, the agency featured a parade float themed “Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Dreams”. The agency also runs a special outreach to motorcycle riders (okada men), who are often recruited as drug couriers. In local dialects, NOA officers explain the legal and health consequences of drug trafficking.

Meeting drug addicts, ex-Yahoo boys

In some states, NOA collaborates with former addicts and reformed internet fraudsters, who share their stories unfiltered. Their testimonies often resonate louder than any lecture. Through the NOA’s Mobiliser App, young Nigerians can now access verified information, take quizzes on drug education, and even anonymously report suspicious activities in their communities. The agency’s AI-powered CHLEEAN platform provides real-time, youth-friendly content on drug awareness, citizenship values, and mental health—offering support, not just lectures.

“We’re not interested in fear tactics,” says a member of the NOA’s digital team. “Our tools are built to inform and empower. We want young Nigerians to feel seen, not shamed.”

Not just awareness

But awareness alone isn’t enough. It is the reason the NOA is advocating for systemic change, pushing for enhanced school curricula on drug resistance education, stronger community policing, and more accessible rehabilitation centres. The agency is also working with parents, traditional leaders, and faith-based organisations to create holistic support systems for at-risk youth. The goal is to make substance abuse and get-rich-quick schemes not just risky, but socially unacceptable.

Through its initiatives, the agency seeks to cultivate a generation that does not just want fast money, but meaningful impact; a generation that understands that true wealth is built, not stolen and that a healthy, drug-free mind is wealth on its own.

