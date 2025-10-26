The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has announced a new animation award initiative with a total cash prize of N22.5m, aimed at promoting national identity and values through creative storytelling.

The award, which was unveiled recently at the ninth Lagos International Festival of Animation, is being implemented in partnership with the festival.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of the NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the project as a unique opportunity for Nigeria’s creative community to engage with the Nigerian Identity Project, an initiative under the agency designed to promote the ideals captured in the National Values Charter.

He explained that the NVC outlines seven national promises and seven citizen codes that define who Nigerians are, what they stand for, and the values that unite them.

“Through this award, we invite our animators to interpret these ideals and express them through the powerful art of storytelling and animation,” he said.

Issa-Onilu also revealed the theme for the inaugural edition of the award as ‘Who is a Real Nigerian?’, explaining that the question goes beyond appearances or geography but invites reflection on the true spirit of the Nigerian people; their resilience, optimism, creativity, and collective sense of responsibility.

Participants, who must be Nigerians, are required to create a maximum three-minute animated short film, using 2D, 3D, or stop-motion techniques, that creatively explores what it means to be a real Nigerian.

According to the NOA boss, the focus of the competition will be on the strength of the narrative and how effectively it connects with the nation’s shared identity and values rather than on the form or style of animation.

The animation award carries a total prize value of N22.5m, with N10m for the first prize, N7.5m for the second prize, and N5m for the third prize.

Beyond the financial rewards, winning entries will also enjoy nationwide broadcast exposure across all NOA partner networks, including major television platforms, for a period of three months.