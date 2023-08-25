NOA: 1bn People Will Be Blind Globally By 2025

The Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has predicted that over 1 billion people will be blind globally by 2025.

According to the association, the over 1 billion people that will be blind globally by the next two years will affect productivity, national growth, and family life if adequate interventions are not made.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the 46th National Conference and Annual General Meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, the association identified poor out-door/prolonged near work activities like use of computers, telephones, TVs, laptops, eye pads as major causes of eye and vision problems.

The Communiqué which was signed by the Association President and National Secretary, respectively, Dr. Anderson Chimeziri and Dr Victor Aliche also identified ignorance and poor accessibility are some of the major causes of vision impairment and loss.

The communiqué noted that the current State of Primary Health Care Facilities functioning in Nigeria was alarmingly low with about 80% of more than 6000 optometrists in Nigeria in the private sector leaving only about 20% in the public sector.

The Association opined that one of the primary responsibilities of government was to cater for the welfare of its citizens and expressed dismay that certain equipment needed in the delivery of health care services is severely overtaxed by customs.

“The federal government should pay compelling attention to the health sector especially primary health care, for a strong and healthy nation to emerge. The government should provide the necessary environment for people to access quality and efficient eye care services”.

“Parents are encouraged to allow their children to participate in healthier outdoor activities and to reduce prolonged near work like use of mobile phones, laptops, eye pads and sitting close to the TV.

“There should be a break of about 20 seconds and relaxation of the eyes by looking at distant objects after about 20 minutes of near work”.

The Association maintained that a single comprehensive eye exam conducted by an optometrist can lead to a variety of favourable outcomes which range from the discovery of previously undetected eye and health problems like glaucoma, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other health conditions.

The Communiqué reads further: “Our sense of sight is one of the critical aspects of our daily life, that enables us to communicate with the world around us, and perform numerous tasks essential to our daily life. Thus, when people have vision loss, it changes the way they live, and decreases their physical and social activities which ultimately affects the brain function leading to cognitive decline.

Earlier in his address, the Association’s Former President, Dr Obinna Awiaka expressed concerns about the state of the economy and security in the Country and the increasing spate of violent clashes and called on the Government to step up action to address the immediate and remote causes of the problems.

He also called for a lasting solution to the welfare and peace in the affected areas adding that the Association resolved to remain a law-abiding, peaceful, and purposeful association dedicated to her objectives, and assisting the Government in achieving all its well-intentioned programmes especially those principally affecting the health sector.