No Work, No Pay: Falana Sues Fg Over Discriminatory Treatment Of ASUU

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has sued the Federal Government over the discriminatory, unfair and illegal treatment of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The suit came after the National Industrial Court (NIC) Abuja on Tuesday upheld the Federal Government’s enforcement of its no-work-no-pay policy on striking lecturers. Justice Benedict Kanyip held that it was within the right of the Federal Government to withhold the salaries of workers who embarked on strike. Joined in the suit as defendants are the Minister of Labour and Employment; the Attorney General of the Federation; and the Accountant General of the Federation.

In the suit filed on behalf of the union, Falana asked the court to determine “whether having paid the salaries of members of the Joint Staff Union, National Association of Resident Doctors and lecturers in the Medical Facilities/ Medical and Dental Academic of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus, Anambra State, during the period of industrial actions, the decision of the defendants to withhold the salaries of the members of the Claimant from February to October 2022 is not discriminatory and illegal.” He also asked the court to determine “whether the members of ASUU are not entitled to payment of their salaries for the months of February to October 2022 forthwith”.

He submitted that lecturers’ duties cover seminars (peer-review of journals, serving of professional bodies, public lectures, serving on board of parastatals); research (gathering data, reading new books and journals, writing and publishing scholars text); teaching. The lawyer said: “Owing to the refusal of the defendants to implement the agreements between them and the claimant, a trade dispute was declared by the Claimant in February 2022.

“The industrial action which resulted from the series of breaches emanating from the defendants herein does not abrogate our responsibilities as lecturers which include paper administration, delivered lectures, seminars, and tutorials, that should have been done during the withdrawal of the teaching component of our jobs, course evaluation, peer evaluation, marking and moderating assignments, write course content, etc.). “Despite the withdrawal of teaching, the provision of educational services which cover other aspects of our engagement as academics (i.e. research and community service) subsists across the public universities in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government failed to address the demands of the claimant, the industrial dispute lasted until October 2022. The teaching component of our job was restored based on the orders made by this Honourable Court and the Court of Appeal. “The Minister of Labour and Employment specifically instructed the Accountant General of the Federation not to pay ASUU members for the period of the industrial disharmony.

“The members of the Joint Health Staff Union were on strike from March to May 2018 but the defendants paid their salaries for the period of the strike. The members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors were on strike between September and October 2021 but the defendants paid them their salaries for the period of the strike.” No date has been fixed for the hearing.