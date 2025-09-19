‘No Woman Should Die From Unsafe Abortion’: Inside Ohotu Diamond Women’s Life-Saving Walk

On a bright Thursday morning in Agege, Lagos, the familiar roar of buses, traders, and hawkers gave way to a different kinds of movement. The Under Bridge area, often choked with traffic and noise, became a sea of women marching with purpose.

Their placards carried bold, urgent messages: “My Body, My Right, My Choice”, “Sexual and Reproductive Health are a Human Right”, “No Woman Should Die from Unsafe Abortion.” The marchers were members and supporters of the Ohotu Diamond Women Initiative (ODWI); a sex worker–led organisation that has spent the past 15 years amplifying the voices of one of society’s most marginalised groups: female commercial sex workers. But this was not a protest over their trade. It was a rally for life, dignity, and choice.

Their rally, themed: ‘Advocating for Reproductive Rights: Ensuring Access to Healthcare and Choice’, was organised by ODWI with support from Amplify Change. For hours, the women walked from Agege Under Bridge to Ogba, chanting slogans, distributing educational leaflets, and engaging curious passers-by. At its heart, the walk was more than a colourful display of banners. It was a campaign to save lives—lives that are often lost to unsafe abortion, ignorance, and silence.

Breaking silence on taboo issue

For Dr Mrs Margaret Onah-Nnang, Project Coordinator of ODWI, the rally was deeply personal. Addressing the women before they set off, she said: “Sexual and reproductive health are human rights. Every woman has the right to decide when and how many children to have.

Unsafe abortion is a leading cause of death for women in Nigeria—and it is preventable. Family planning saves lives, and contraceptives give women control over their future.” Her words hit at the heart of a silent crisis. Every year, thousands of Nigerian women die from complications of unsafe abortions.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that unsafe abortion accounts for up to 13 per cent of maternal deaths globally, with higher figures in countries like Nigeria where restrictive laws and stigma leave women with few options. The ODWI rally turned the streets into ‘emergency classrooms’. Passers-by picked up brochures, asked questions, and listened to peer educators explain contraceptive options, HIV prevention, and safe reproductive choices. For many, it was their first time hearing these truths outside hospital walls.

Unsafe Abortion: The hidden killer

In Nigeria, abortion is legally restricted except when a woman’s life is in danger. This has driven countless women, who want to abort for whatever reason, into the hands of untrained providers who use unsafe methods—herbal concoctions, sharp objects, or dangerous chemicals. According to public health experts, tens of thousands of Nigerian women suffer complications yearly from unsafe abortions, ranging from severe bleeding to infertility and death.

Young women and those from low-income backgrounds are disproportionately affected. ODWI’s campaign insists that silence is the real killer. By refusing to talk openly about reproductive rights, society leaves women with no safe choices.

As Titilola Sherif of The Challenge Initiative (TCI), which partnered with ODWI on the rally, explained during the walk: “Family planning is not about stopping children; it’s about spacing them, about choice. We want women to have access to safe, modern methods and decide for themselves. When women are informed, we save lives and build healthier families.”

Empowerment beyond brothels

While ODWI is rooted in sex worker communities, its work ripples far beyond the brothels. Through campaigns like: “No Condom, No Sex,” the group equips sex workers with negotiation skills to demand safer practices with clients. But the benefits extend to everyone.

Protecting sex workers from HIV and unplanned pregnancies reduces community transmission and safeguards families. Married women, who often unknowingly face risks from unfaithful partners, are indirect beneficiaries. “We empower the sex workers to say no to unprotected sex,” Dr. Onah-Nnang explained. “Their lives are valuable, their health is important, and Nigeria needs them alive.” Hospitals, too, benefit.

Preventing unsafe abortions reduces the burden on overstretched health facilities that often struggle to manage complications from botched procedures.

Stories behind the placards

For many participants, the rally was about reclaiming dignity. Imabong Abraham, Executive Director of ODWI, puts it this way: “Life is important. A woman should not be forced by her husband, her partner, or by society to keep giving birth without choice. Your body is your right. That is what we are teaching women today.” One of the peer educators, Moshood Afusat, an ODWI ambassador in Agege, explained why the walk mattered: “Many women don’t know where to go when they have unplanned pregnancies.

They resort to unsafe methods that put their lives at risk. We are here to tell them there are safer ways. They deserve to live.” For Calisa Amadi, another ODWI ambassador in Ifako, Lagos State, the rally was also about changing community attitudes. She said: “People think sex workers don’t deserve rights.

But they are human beings. They are daughters, mothers, and sisters. When we talk about unsafe abortion, it is not just about commercial sex workers—it is about every woman.” Their testimonies highlighted the rally’s human face: women standing up not just for themselves, but for countless others silenced by shame or fear.

Changing mind-sets

By choosing Agege, a busy hub with numerous brothels, ODWI sent a deliberate message: meet women where they are, not where society thinks they should be. Instead of condemning them, the rally offered tools for survival—information, condoms, and links to safe healthcare providers. Curious onlookers stopped to read the leaflets, ask questions, and in some cases, walk along in solidarity.

For many Lagos residents, the sight of sex workers publicly advocating for reproductive rights challenged deep-seated stigma. It showed that when given a platform, marginalised women can lead powerful public health movements.

Looking ahead

The rally was not a one-off event. ODWI plans to expand its reach across more local governments in Lagos, documenting brothels, mapping sex worker populations, and ensuring no one is left behind. With the continued support of TCI and Amplify Change, the vision is bold: a Lagos where unsafe abortions are history, HIV prevalence declines, and women—regardless of status—live with dignity.

As Dr. Onah-Nnang put it: “Our work is not just for sex workers. It is for the community. Because when you save one woman from unsafe abortion, you save a family, and by extension, society.”

Call to action

The walk in Agege was more than a rally. It was a cry for attention, a call for policy change, and a reminder that unsafe abortion is preventable. The women’s placards carried truths society must embrace: Talk openly. Contraception, abortion, and HIV should not be taboo. Silence costs lives.

According to Dr Onah-Nnang, the populace should demand services. Citizens must insist on functional reproductive health services in hospitals and government facilities. On rejecting stigma, she stated that dignity belongs to all women, whether sex workers, housewives, or students.

She, however, urged participants to prioritise protection. “Safe sex is not negotiable—it is survival.” The rally ended in Ogba, but its echoes continue to ripple across Lagos. By taking to the streets, ODWI and its partners showed that even the most marginalised voices can spark change.

In their chants and footsteps lay a powerful truth: protecting women from unsafe abortion is not just about saving individuals. It is about safeguarding families, strengthening communities, and affirming that every life is worth protecting. And as their banners declared with clarity and conviction: “No Woman Should Die from Unsafe Abortions.”