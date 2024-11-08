No Woman Is Exempted From ‘She Sleeps Her Way To The Top’ Tag – Aisha Yesufu

Share

Nigerian activist and social media critic, Aisha Yesufu has claimed that no woman is exempted from ‘She slept her way to the top’ tag.

Aisha Yesufu who stated this in a post on her X handle on Friday described as the biggest fool on earth any woman who thinks she is exempted from the ‘she slept her way to the top’ tag.

“Any woman that thinks she is exempted from ‘she slept her way to the top’ tag or ‘she is sleeping with everyone’ tag or ‘she is sleeping with X’ tag is the biggest fool on earth.

“Wake up sister and smell the roses!”

Some of her followers who reacted to her post, agreed and suggested that all women need to stay strong against such tags and tackle it together.

