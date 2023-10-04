‘No Victor, No Vanquished’, Fintiri Hails Tribunal Judgment

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has hailed the judiciary for its success in the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal decision upholding his election.

New Telegraph reports that the petition brought by Dr. Umar Ardo against Fintiri was dismissed by the tribunal for lack of merit.

Reacting to the tribunal judgment, Governor Fintiri said that the tribunal had acted in accordance with the unified will of the state’s citizens.

He assured of his unflinching commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens.

READ ALSO:

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for giving us the victory and thanking the judiciary for doing its job, ensuring that it consolidates on what God has done in Adamawa through the good people of Adamawa State.

“The only assurance we will give is that there is no winner, no vanquished, the Adamawa project is first. We will continue to ensure that we deliver the dividends of democracy to make our people happy and develop the state to the level that is expected,” he said.

“As it is there is no victor and no vanquished in the tribunal verdict which upheld his election in the March 18, 2023 Governorship election.

He said he hopes the outcome of the other pending cases at the tribunal will reflect the will of the people of the state.