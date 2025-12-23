No Vacancy In Government House

More often than not, politicians from different parties, depending on whether they control the federal, state, or local government, assert firmly that they are in their first tenure and that there is no vacancy until they complete their second tenure.

The situation can be likened to small signposts sometimes placed in front of shops declaring “No credit today, come tomorrow”. Some politicians and their supporters also declare they will “capture power” in the upcoming election, and no Jupiter can stop them.

Any individual who questions the propriety or otherwise of such declarations is tarred with the brush of iniquity. Unfortunately, when politicians and their acolytes declare there is no vacancy in the government house, it is accepted as those who would have questioned them hold such views.

The only issue is that they are not in power. It is also possible that their members in government in other states have made similar declarations. In such cases, silence is the best course of action.

Concretely and factually, what do politicians mean when they declare no vacancy in the government house? Does it mean they are so popular with the voting population? Does it mean there is no need to organise elections at the end of their first tenure? Does it mean they want to do something untoward that will make it impossible for elections to take place? Does it mean that no constitutional and legal framework guides elections in Nigeria? These are pertinent and germane questions, and they are at the heart and root of Nigerian democracy.

Section 135(2) of the Constitu- tion states that the President shall vacate his office at the end of four years, starting from the date when, in the case of a person first elected as President, he took the Oath of Allegiance and oath of office.

In any other case, it applies to the person last elected to that office that took the Oath of Allegiance and oath of office or would have done so, but for his death. The same provisions are replicated for governors in section 180(2) of the Constitution.

Sections 132 and 178 of the Constitution grant the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the authority to set a date for holding Presidential and gu- bernatorial elections under the Constitution and the Electoral Act. The Constitution states that an election for the specified office must be scheduled for a date not earlier than one hundred and fifty days and not later than thirty days before the expiry of the current officeholder’s term.

There are exceptions to these two provisions in sections 135(3) and 180(3) of the Constitution. If the Federation is at war involving Nigeria’s territory and the Presi-dent believes that holding elections is not feasible, the National Assembly may, by resolution, extend the four years periodically.

However, no such extension shall surpass six months at any one time. The second exception is Section 305(3) of the Constitution.

The President has the power to issue a Proclamation of a State of Emergency only when the Federation is at war; there is an immediate threat of invasion or involvement in a war; there is a significant breakdown of public order and safety in the Federation or any part of it to such an extent as to require extraordinary measures to restore peace and security; there is a clear and immediate danger of such a breakdown that needs extraordinary measures to prevent it; there is an occurrence or imminent threat of a disaster or natural calamity affecting the community

Concretely and factually, what do politicians mean when they declare no vacancy in the Government House? Does it mean they are so popular with the voting population?

or part of it in the Federation; or there exists any other public danger threatening the Federation’s existence. Moreover, the President may issue such a proclamation if requested to do so by the governor of a state under the provisions of subsection (4) of section 305.

It is undeniable that Nigeria is a constitutional democracy based on the rule of law and due process. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), defines the powers and functions of the different organs of government. These are the Legislature, the Judiciary, and the Executive.

It categorises the powers of these branches of government as those of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This means that these organs are to operate separately and cooperatively as they exercise the powers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It also implies that, in their activities, the individuals responsible for executing powers and/or presiding over organs of government must demonstrate complete fidelity to the Constitution and follow its principles. That is the fundamental principle of the Constitution’s supremacy.

What underpins the fervent claims of ‘no vacancy’ in government houses made by politicians and their followers when elections are near and their benefactors are in their first term? If the Constitution is the supreme law that establishes certain fundamental principles, can politicians dismiss it with mere words and declarations? Do these claims reflect contempt for the people of Nigeria? The Constitution of Nigeria affirms its supremacy.

Section 1(1) of the Constitution states boldly: “This Constitution is supreme. Its provisions shall have binding force on all authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” As Hon. Justice Jauro, JSC, asserted in NPF & ors v. Police Service Commission & anor: “It is equally imperative to restate the elementary principle of the supremacy of the Constitution.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the grundnorm, the basic law of the land. It stands head and shoulders above any other law or instrument enacted by the National Assembly, State House of Assembly, or any other person or authority empowered in that regard.

It is from the Constitution that every other enactment or instrument derives its validity and binding force.” The Hon. Justice Ogunbiyi of the Supreme Court of Nigeria emphasised the same point in the case of Ugba & anor v. Suswam & ors (2014) LPELR-22882(SC):

“Follow- ing from the foregoing, therefore, the supremacy of the Constitution is clear as the only instrument endowed with absolute power to create and confer jurisdiction. It is the ultimate authority and can be com- pared to none. The Learner’s Dictionary Concise Edition defines the word supreme as: ‘the greatness of a quality or thing.’

Additionally, in the famous words of Uwaifo, JSC, in the case of A.G. Ondo State V. A.G. Federation (supra), at 418-419, his Lordship stated: ‘It must be recognised that our Constitution is an organic instrument which confers powers and also creates rights and limitations.

It is the supreme law in which certain fundamental prin- ciples are established. Once the powers, rights, and limitations under the Constitution are identified as having been created, their existence cannot be disputed in a Court of law.”

We refer to the same constitution for answers to some of the troubling issues regarding the assertion of no vacancy in the government house.

Section 14(2) of the Constitution delegates sovereignty to the people of Nigeria. It states that sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria, from whom the government, through the Constitution, derives its powers and authority. The people activate this sovereignty right through their votes.

That is why section 132(5) provides that every person registered and qualified to vote at an election of a member of a legislative House shall be entitled to vote at an election for the office of the President. The same principle is repeated in section 178(5) of the Constitution.

The display of “no vacancy” in government houses at the federal or state level is not mandated by the constitution or the law. Only registered voters who turn out on election day and cast their votes according to the rules and procedures established by the electoral management body can make such declarations through their votes.

Any other interpretation or action amounts to taking control or attempting to take control of the reins of power through unconstitutional means.

Section 1(2) of the Constitution clearly states that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any person or group take control of the Government of Nigeria or any part of it, except in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

This indicates that those declaring “no vacancy” in the government house are attempting to seize power in Nigeria through unconstitutional means. These individuals are aware of the consequences of such actions or attempts.