No unresolved issue in BCS, says spokesman

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) has given an update after its earlier reaction over the alleged leadership crisis in the organisation, stating that all issues have been resolved

The fold, which prefers to be addressed as an organisation not a church or cult, as some describe it, was in the news lately over a viral video purporting that some members refused to be loyal to the present leader.

BCS Spokesman and Patriarch Christ Shepherd, Amah Williams, said “all issues have been resolved”, while speaking with Sunday Telegraph on Thursday.

Meanwhile in an earlier interview with Sunday Telegraph, he debunked reports of the organisation was enmeshed in crisis, while giving the organisation’s account of what transpired in the viral video.

He said those captured destroying things in the video are “disgruntled individuals” who withdrew membership from BCS and formed New Kingdom Ministry and at the same time want to still hold in position a property belonging to BCS.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph, he also said the “old video” which went viral last Saturday was to portray BCS in bad light, as there was peace in the fold coupled with the ‘2024 Divine Manifestation of His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu’ which commenced Monday, November 18.

Adding that the alleged disruption video was recorded in Uyo and not at the World Headquarters in Calabar.

Williams partly stated: “Well, the truth is that that video is just sent out there by mischief makers. It’s not new. It’s something that happened a long time ago. I think on October 20.

“The land is under litigation, the land was allocated to us by the state government, and we paid… It was allocated to us, and we made payment. Then some disgruntled elements, some individuals who feel that they are no longer part of us, because they are not comfortable with the leadership of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.”

“Of course, they have the right to a form of expression and to also hold their opinion. They left and formed a new organisation they call New Kingdom Ministry. When they formed a new organisation, you know naturally that land belongs to Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.You have left and you have gone to form a new organisation.

“Why do you still hold in position a property belonging to the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star? I mean, even to a non-lawyer, you should know that that is not right in the eyes of the law. When we took possession of our land, they went to court…”

