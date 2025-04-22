No Underhand Dealings In 2024 Oil Bid Round – NUPRC

Share

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has described as false and malicious, reports alleging underhand dealings in the allocation of oil blocks during the 2024 oil licensing bid round.

The Commission said the claims were intended to malign the integrity of its leadership.

Chairman of the 2024 Bid Round Committee and Executive Commissioner in charge of Exploration and Acreage Management at NUPRC, Bashiru Indabawa, insisted that the use of digital technology for the first time in nearly 70 years of oil licensing in Nigeria ensured that the process was devoid of human interference or manipulation.

Indabawa said the selection process was comprehensive and inclusive, with its outcome televised live and attended by key stakeholders.

He said: “The selection process for the 2024 oil bid round was a comprehensive and inclusive event, involving a diverse array of stakeholders such as International Oil Companies (IOCs), various local and international firms, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), relevant government agencies, civil society organisations, and both national and international media.

“This process upheld the principles of competitiveness, openness, and transparency as mandated by Section 73 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).”

He added that the licensing round, conducted under the leadership of Engr. Komolafe, was the first in the country’s upstream petroleum history to be driven by digital technology and aligned with global best practices.

“There was no room for any manipulation to warrant the alleged underhand dealings mischievously suggested in the publication,” he stressed.

“Allegations or insinuations of bribery are entirely unfounded and lack merit. These claims are misleading and disregard the rigorous standards upheld throughout the selection process.”

Describing the anonymous report as a blackmail attempt, Indabawa questioned its credibility, noting that none of the 14 alleged informants or experts cited in the story was properly identified.

“The storytelling style read more like a targeted opinion than a legitimate news report. It relied heavily on vague references like ‘multiple sources familiar with the matter,’ ‘a senior NUPRC official who spoke anonymously,’ or ‘analysts arguing,’ without naming any of them.

“This wholesale reliance on anonymity raises critical questions: What were these sources claiming or disclosing that wasn’t already in the public domain?”

He added that the article made no conclusive reference to alleged cases involving the EFCC, ICPC, or the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, and consistently omitted outcomes of such investigations, suggesting a deliberate intent to mislead.

“The article is nothing more than a fabricated narrative aimed at defaming the leadership of the Commission,” Indabawa said.

“Its reliance on anonymous sources undermines its credibility and raises serious concerns about the journalistic integrity of the publication.”

He reaffirmed NUPRC’s commitment to transparency and fairness in the oil sector, adding that unsubstantiated allegations only serve to distract from real progress in the industry.

