No Tuition Increment In Kwara Tertiary Institutions – Commissioner

The Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Ronke Arinde, has debunked rumours making the rounds on tuition fee increment across tertiary institutions in the state, urging parents and guardians to disregard it.

Dr Arinde, at a meeting on Friday with some managements of Tertiary institutions in the state, emphasised that the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration is rather committed to lessening the burden on all and sundry, as part of measures to cushion the effects of the present economic hardships.

The Commissioner maintained that there would be no form of increment in tuition fees whatsoever in all tertiary institutions in the state.

In his remarks, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh described Governor AbdulRazaq’s determination to maintain the status quo on school fees payable by students of the institution as an act of visionary leadership.

Prof. Jimoh added that the governor made the decision to ensure that the people of the state have access to qualitative education at the tertiary level.

He, however, urged the students to reciprocate the goodwill of the governor by conducting themselves peacefully and making optimal use of the opportunity to complete their courses at the institution.

In furtherance to this, the Provost, College of Education, Oro, Professor Mukaila Ayanda Aremu has also confirmed that the previous tuition fees for students in the three Colleges of Education in the state, remain the same, adding that there is no plan whatsoever for any increment as purportedly being rumoured.