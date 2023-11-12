No Total Shutdown Of Six-Train Plant – NLNG

The Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has said it is untrue that its six-train plant has been totally shut down.

It added that the report that the plant was shut down over a proposed maintenance operation scheduled for February or March 2024 was incorrect.

The General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh, in a statement on Sunday, said the company’s commitment to the safe and uninterrupted functioning of its plant underscores the significance of routine turnaround maintenance, referred to technically as a “Shutdown.”

He said that routine turnaround maintenance, while temporarily taking a specific train or unit offline for maintenance purposes, does not entail a complete shutdown of the entire plant.

Odey said: “The meticulous planning and execution of this essential activity allows for the seamless transfer of production loads to unaffected trains, resulting in minimal impact on overall production. The “shutdown” alluded to in the report is routine turnaround maintenance and is part of NLNG’s production calendar.

“NLNG takes exception to the disconcerting lack of factual accuracy in the report, highlighting the evident absence of discretion. The company emphasises its track record of global achievements during turnaround maintenance, consistently setting high standards in safety and project management to ensure the continued operational efficiency of its assets.

“A classic example of NLNG’s achievements is the deployment of the Add-On Gate Valve (AOGV) technology in 2022 which involved the replacement of a critical valve while the plant remained online and active. NLNG plant was the first in Africa to implement this technology and its 36” line was the largest pipe size across the globe that the AOGV has ever been deployed on. It is this kind of engineering excellence and unparalleled maintenance execution discipline that NLNG is known for.”